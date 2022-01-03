Covid-related staff shortages have prompted Lincolnshire hospitals to declare a critical incident.

Hospitals in Lincolnshire have declared a critical incident due to Covid-related staff shortages.

Due to the rapid spread of Omicron, the trust said it was having to take “additional steps to maintain services.”

As a result of the staff shortages, United Licolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was having to take “additional steps to maintain services.”

The measures will affect Lincoln County Hospital, Grantham and District Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital Boston, and County Hospital Louth, among others.

The letter from trust leaders announcing “an internal critical incident was declared across the trust” on Saturday night “due to extreme and unprecedented workforce shortages” was first leaked to The Sunday Times, which published a letter from trust leaders announcing that “an internal critical incident was declared across the trust” on Saturday night “due to extreme and unprecedented workforce shortages.”

“As a result, care in our hospitals has been compromised, and we have been unable to maintain a number of key pathways, including those for stroke and cardiac care.”

The trust was considering “standing down some areas of service” to allow healthcare professionals to focus on urgent and emergency care, according to an internal letter, and staff redeployment had already started.

Patients were reassured by the trust’s medical director, Dr Colin Farquharson, in a statement.

“We are having to take additional steps to maintain services as a result of significant staffing pressures due to absence related to Covid-19,” he explained.

“Our staff continues to work tirelessly, and we want to reassure our patients and the general public that, despite the challenges, essential services are fully operational for anyone who requires them, so people should continue to seek care.”

To “reduce pressure on health services,” he also urged people to get their booster shots.

Since mid-December, visiting restrictions have been in place across Lincolnshire hospitals to reduce footfall, with visits restricted to maternity, paediatrics, neonates, and other exceptional cases.

As the pressure from Omicron grows, other hospitals in the UK are already reducing their services.

Over the bank holiday weekend, Morriston Hospital in Swansea, Wales, announced that it would only treat patients with life-threatening illness or serious injury.

