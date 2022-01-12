Covid restrictions for May 2020 explained: Did Boris Johnson break the lockdown rules at the Downing Street party?

Boris Johnson claims that the Downing Street party on May 20, 2020, will be a ‘work event,’ but the legality of such an event is unclear.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed on Tuesday that the Downing Street garden party in May 2020 will be a work event, but was this allowed during the first Covid lockdown?

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Prime Minister admitted that he was at the party for 25 minutes and that he should have called it a night and sent everyone back inside.

He claimed, however, that the event “could be said, technically, to fall within the guidance” at the time and that it was a work event.

Legal experts believe the Prime Minister’s apology was “carefully worded” and that it was most likely double-checked by lawyers.

Johnson’s apology was carefully worded and clearly drafted by a lawyer.

He said he went because he “believed implicitly that this was a work event,” that he should have sent everyone back inside “with hindsight,” and that it “technically” fell under the guidance.

We’ll look at the rules that were in effect around the time of the Number 10 event on May 20, 2020.

People in England were allowed to meet up with one person from another household at a distance of two meters, thanks to a slight relaxation of the initial rules imposed during the first lockdown.

During a press conference on the day of the party, then-Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reiterated these rules.

The rules governing work-related outdoor gatherings, on the other hand, are less clear.

Despite the fact that the law at the time stated that “a gathering in a public place of more than two people” was illegal, there were exceptions, such as when a gathering was for “essential” work purposes.

The garden on Downing Street is not open to the public.

However, because the 100 people invited to the event in an email from the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds were No 10 staff, including advisers and speechwriters, the Downing Street could be considered their workplace.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie have their own back garden in the Downing Street garden.

People in England have not been barred from entering their own gardens at any point during the pandemic, but

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Did Boris Johnson break lockdown rules at the Downing Street party? Covid restrictions for May 2020 explained