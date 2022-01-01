Covid restrictions on New Year’s Eve: How people in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland celebrated the New Year in various ways.

In London, Big Ben and a scaled-back fireworks display ushered in the New Year, but due to Covid restrictions, celebrations in Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland were noticeably quieter.

Huge crowds gathered in major English cities last night to see in 2022, with many heading to bars and clubs as the devolved nations’ celebrations were tempered by coronavirus precautions.

On the hottest New Year’s Eve since records began, throngs of people were seen heading out in cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, and Newcastle on Friday night, with temperatures reaching 15.8 degrees in some parts of the country.

Despite the three other British nations imposing limits and closures ahead of the celebrations in an effort to combat Omicron, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that restrictions in England “must be an absolute last resort” following record daily cases.

Despite the cancellation of the capital’s traditional New Year’s Eve event, which attracts around 100,000 people to the Victoria Embankment, Big Ben’s bongs resurfaced and London was lit up with scaled-back celebrations.

Hundreds gathered in Piccadilly Circus at midnight as the smaller display lit up London’s landmarks.

Following last year’s mass-scale shutdowns, large lines were seen waiting to enter clubs and bars ahead of the countdown.

Despite the fact that some partygoers crossed the border from Scotland and Wales for a night out, the devolved nations were much quieter.

Due to Covid measures imposed on Boxing Day in Scotland, large Hogmanay celebrations were canceled.

New Year’s Eve street parties have been cancelled, crowds at outdoor public events have been capped at 500, and numbers at indoor events have been limited to 100 standing or 200 seated, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Despite the restrictions, around 1,000 people climbed to the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh to participate in the traditional countdown to the midnight bells.

Streets that would normally be packed on New Year’s Eve were half-empty in Wales, which has also imposed restrictions on gatherings and closed nightclubs.

“This new variant is very transmissible – it spreads very quickly,” Wales’ deputy chief medical officer, Dr Chris Jones, said in a statement released after the new rules went into effect.

