Covid restrictions: The UK may face stricter rules in the New Year to combat the spread of Omicron during the holiday season.

Covid restrictions: To combat the spread of Omicron during the holidays, the UK may face stricter rules in the New Year.

According to one expert, the new Covid variant could lead to the government enacting stricter regulations after the holidays.

An expert has warned that stricter Covid restrictions could be implemented in the New Year to combat the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Professor David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at the University of Cambridge, said the new Covid strain posed a “high risk,” but that the government is committed to “not disrupting Christmas.”

He told Sky News that “what happens after Christmas is a different matter.”

“Travel restrictions will only slow things down, not stop them.”

“We’re likely to face a number of challenges in the New Year, which may necessitate more stringent measures.”

The emergence of Omicron is “appalling timing,” according to Professor Spiegelhalter, who is a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), because the next few weeks are “one of the highest risk periods… with a lot of indoor socializing.”

Working from home, he said, would be a good way to cut down on the spread because it limits people’s social interactions.

Emerging evidence suggests Omicron does not pose as serious a health risk as previously thought, but the expert cautioned that it is still too early to make accurate predictions.

“If you get it, it doesn’t appear to be too bad,” he said.

“I believe that’s all we can say for the time being.”

After millions of people were forced to stay at home last year due to an increase in coronavirus cases, the government has continued to say that Christmas will be celebrated this year.

“We are going into this Christmas in a far far better state,” Dominic Raab, the deputy Prime Minister, said on the program earlier today.

“This year, we’ll be able to enjoy Christmas in a way we couldn’t last year.”

“It’s a testament to vaccinations.”

We did the right thing by adopting a balanced approach.”

Early data suggests that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, but has a 1% chance of re-infection and typically causes “milder” disease, according to a South African health researcher.

Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa, told Andrew Marr on The Andrew Marr Show: “We know three things that we didn’t know.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Covid restrictions: UK could face stricter rules in New Year to counter spread of Omicron at Christmas