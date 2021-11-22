Covid riots: According to a Sage expert, the UK is unlikely to see the same level of unrest as Europe over potential restrictions.

Covid riots: According to a Sage expert, the UK is unlikely to experience the same level of unrest as Europe as a result of potential restrictions.

Professor Stephen Reicher believes the government should do more to support and protect people in the UK in order to avoid the need for additional measures and increase compliance if they are necessary.

According to a Sage expert, the UK is unlikely to see the same level of violence as the rest of Europe in the event of new Covid restrictions, but the government should do more to prevent unrest.

Professor Stephen Reicher, a behavioural psychologist at the University of St Andrews, blamed backlash on the continent on “coercive” vaccination measures and “repressive” responses to those who protested.

This weekend, protests took place in Austria, where a national lockdown was imposed a week after unvaccinated people were told to stay at home.

Vaccinations will be mandatory for all residents of the country beginning next year.

Demonstrators have also clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium over enhanced measures such as Covid passports.

“What we’re seeing in Europe is a mix of measures that start with coercion and are thus seen as illegitimate, and forms of repressive response that then turn that general discontent into open conflict,” he told me.

“It’s given credence to far-right groups’ claims that the entire pandemic response is a plot to control you.”

“In the United Kingdom, we’re not yet in that position of illegitimacy, and our policing has largely been based on persuasion rather than repression.”

Professor Reciher, on the other hand, argued that the British government should be doing more now to support and protect people in order to avoid further measures and increase compliance if they are required.

Ensure that all public spaces are adequately ventilated, as well as encouraging people who can work from home to do so, are among the non-restrictive measures he believes should be taken to reduce Covid rates in the UK, which have been high since the summer.

He also said the government’s messaging on face masks was “not very clear or strong” because politicians, including the Prime Minister, did not always wear them in crowded places.

Domestic Covid passports, he added, could.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Covid riots: According to a Sage expert, the UK is unlikely to see the same level of unrest as Europe over potential restrictions.