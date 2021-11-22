Covid riots in Europe: Where and why are protests against lockdown and vaccines taking place?

Europe’s Covid riots: Where and why are protests against lockdown and vaccines taking place?

In the wake of new Covid restrictions, a wave of rage has swept across Europe, from Vienna to Rotterdam and Brussels.

Over the weekend, violent protests erupted across Europe as tens of thousands rallied against newly imposed restrictions aimed at combating the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

As authorities attempted to reintroduce measures to curb the fourth wave of Covid-19, police clashed with protesters in multiple cities across the continent, including Zagreb, Copenhagen, and Zurich.

The largest demonstrations, however, occurred in Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands, with police opening fire in Rotterdam and using water cannons and batons to disperse crowds of enraged protesters elsewhere.

On Saturday, an estimated 40,000 people took to the streets in Vienna, Austria’s capital, to protest a fourth lockdown that went into effect on Monday.

Angry protesters carried banners that read “my body, my choice” and “keep away from our kids” as they marched through the city.

According to reports, police used pepper spray on the crowds after fireworks and bottles were thrown at officers.

An estimated 35,000 protesters marched through Brussels on Sunday against the re-imposed Covid-19 measures, bringing the total number of protesters in Belgium to around 100,000.

Following the throwing of smoke bombs and firecrackers, police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters.

According to Reuters journalists, protesters wearing black hoods threw stones at police near the European Union Commission headquarters’ main intersection.

Protesters held hands and chanted “freedom” as they approached the police line.

“When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty,” one protester said on a placard.

On Sunday, protests erupted in several Dutch towns and cities, marking the third night in a row that police clashed with enraged mobs who set fires and threw rocks in protest of Covid-19 restrictions.

During Saturday’s unrest in The Hague and other Dutch cities, more than 30 people were arrested by Dutch police.

As anti-vax protesters, young locals, and vandals turned violent, authorities used mounted officers, water cannons, and dogs to disperse crowds.

Protesters set fires in the streets, throwing bicycles, wooden pallets, and scooters into the flames, according to Dutch media.

In the Netherlands, Rotterdam was the first to do so.

