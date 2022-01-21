Covid rules: According to Nadhim Zahawi, schools should not defy orders to remove face masks from children’s classrooms.

The Education Secretary reacted angrily to reports that some classrooms defied orders to remove facemasks, saying that ‘all schools’ should prohibit them so that students can have a “normal experience” in the classroom.

The Education Secretary has stated that any plans to reintroduce masks in schools affected by Covid spikes will be personally reviewed.

Mr Zahawi wrote to MPs on Thursday, explaining that the decision to require secondary school students to wear masks in class during the spread of Omicron in January was not taken lightly, but that it was “worth it to ensure we maximized face-to-face learning.”

He warned that if headteachers refuse to remove masks, officials from the Department for Education (DfE) will contact them and explain why they are no longer necessary.

It comes after Boris Johnson’s announcement on Wednesday that facemasks will be phased out as the UK learns to live with the virus was met with criticism from more than 100 schools and several union leaders.

Masks are no longer “advised” in lecture halls and classrooms, and face coverings are no longer required in schools, universities, and colleges as of next week.

Students, staff, and visitors to schools will no longer be required to wear face coverings in common areas as of January 27, though universities and colleges may do so “voluntarily” according to government guidance.

Dr. Mary Bousted, the National Education Union’s joint general secretary, warned against easing restrictions “too quickly,” saying it could cause “more disruption” in schools.

“Rather than making announcements aimed at saving Boris Johnson’s job, [the]Government should be exercising a duty of care to the nation’s students and educators,” she said.

“It is clear that while Covid cases remain high, basic measures like face masks, which help prevent the virus from spreading, should continue to be in place,” said Jo Grady, secretary of the University and College Union (UCU).

“Education has been disrupted enough, and abandoning mitigations that reduce the risk of infections and outbreaks is irresponsible,” she added.

Meanwhile, some schools have announced that masks will be worn in the classroom “until further notice.”

