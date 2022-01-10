The common cold ‘provides some protection’ against coronavirus, according to scientists.

Covid: Researchers have discovered that the common cold ‘protects’ against coronavirus.

A new study from Imperial College London finds that getting a cold can reduce the risk of contracting Covid for the first time – but it does not replace vaccination.

According to a study, catching a common cold can help protect you from Covid-19 infection and reduce the severity of the disease if you do get it.

Imperial College London researchers have confirmed for the first time that T cells produced by colds help the body mount some defense against Covid-19.

However, the level of protection varies from person to person and is not the same as what a vaccine can provide.

According to the researchers, a cold can supplement the protection provided by a vaccine but should not be considered a viable substitute.

“For the first time, our findings show that T cells induced by common-cold coronaviruses protect against infection with SARS-CoV-2.”

Professor Ajit Lalvani of Imperial College London explained, “Rather than the spike protein on the virus’s surface [targeted by vaccines], these T cells provide protection by attacking proteins within the virus.”

“We’ve been curious as to why being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not always result in infection,” Imperial’s Dr Rhia Kundu said.

“We discovered that having a lot of pre-existing T cells, which the body makes when it’s infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect you from Covid-19 infection.”

“While this is a significant development, it is only one form of protection, and no one should rely solely on it.”

Instead, the best way to protect yourself against Covid-19 is to get fully vaccinated, including a booster dose.”

According to the researchers, the findings of the 52-person study lay the groundwork for a second-generation universal vaccine that could protect against infection by current and future Covid variants, including Omicron.

This is because the 26 people who did not get infected had significantly higher levels of these cross-reactive T cells than the 26 people who did get infected.

These T cells attacked the virus’s internal proteins rather than the spike protein on its surface in order to protect themselves from infection.

The current vaccine, on the other hand, only targets the spike protein and has no effect on the internal proteins.

