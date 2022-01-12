Covid: Scottish businesses must wait a month for promised financial assistance.

John Swinney said he couldn’t say when cash grants for struggling businesses would be distributed.

According to Deputy First Minister John Swinney, businesses in Scotland affected by the latest Covid restrictions may not receive any financial assistance until the end of this month.

Mr Swinney said he couldn’t say when the cash grants for struggling businesses would be paid, but that it would be within the next two weeks.

It means that nightclubs, pubs, restaurants, and other struggling hospitality businesses will have to wait a month to receive government funding.

Nightclubs have been forced to close completely, and other venues selling alcohol have been forced to return to table service only, with a 1m social divide between different groups of customers, as a result of the measures imposed on December 27.

While restrictions on large outdoor events such as football matches will be lifted on Monday, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that the hospitality rules will be in place until at least January 24.

The Night Time Industries Association’s Gavin Stevenson said on Wednesday that “not a single penny” of the promised £375 million in extra funding had yet reached businesses.

He told the BBC that nightclubs all over the country had not even received application forms for the one-off grants, which range from £25,000 to £55,000.

“As of today, not a single penny of the funds promised before Christmas has reached businesses,” he said. “Of course, this is putting businesses in an incredibly difficult situation, as they wonder how they will pay their employees this week when they have no money in the bank.”

When asked when the grants would be paid, Mr Swinney replied that the Scottish Government was working “as quickly as we can.”

“It’s difficult for me to give a precise timeframe,” he said. “I would think within the next two weeks would be a reasonable expectation,” he added, “but obviously we’re working with local authorities, and it depends a lot on the administrative systems that are put in place.”

“It’s unacceptable that struggling businesses already on their knees as a result of Scottish Government restrictions are still on their knees,” said Scottish Conservative Covid recovery spokesman Murdo Fraser.

