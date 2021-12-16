Covid test shortages put a strain on pharmacy teams, who are dealing with customer abuse.

Staff are ‘powerless’ in the face of LFT supply issues, according to Alastair Buxton, director of NHS Services at the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, England’s largest pharmacy body.

Customers desperate for lateral flow tests have abused pharmacy staff, according to England's largest pharmacy body, as distribution issues hammer supplies across the country.

Short supplies of the rapid Covid tests have left staff “powerless” as people scramble to get tested in the run-up to Christmas, according to Alastair Buxton, director of NHS Services at the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), which represents all 11,200 pharmacies in England.

After a week of supply issues, lateral flow tests are still unavailable in some areas, with kits running out in some pharmacies hours after they open.

Despite new rules requiring double-jabbed contacts of Covid cases to test themselves daily, the Government website on Wednesday suspended home deliveries of rapid devices for the third time this week.

“We’re concerned about reports that pharmacy teams are being abused by people who have been sent to them for tests but can’t get them,” the PSNC said.

“Although pharmacies continue to receive daily deliveries of tests, many locations are rapidly running out.”

“We requested that pharmacies be able to order additional stock… but this appears to be impossible – as a result, pharmacies have no way to order tests beyond their usual daily cap, and no backup plan if their local distribution center is out of stock,” it said.

Following their redeployment to help with the UK’s largest ever vaccination drive, many pharmacies are experiencing unprecedented demand for booster shots.

Boots, which distributes lateral flow testing kits to 2,100 pharmacies across the UK, admitted earlier this week that it was experiencing a shortage in some areas while also trying to roll out booster jabs as quickly as possible.

“Most pharmacies are getting daily deliveries of tests,” Mr Buxton said, “but this is quickly running out due to the soaring demand for tests.”

“Because pharmacies are unable to order more tests than they already do due to a daily cap imposed by Test and Trace, we would ask for patience with pharmacy teams if.

