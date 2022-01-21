Covid testing rule changes have resulted in a 600% increase in half-term flights from the United Kingdom.

Covid testing rule changes have increased half-term flights from the UK by nearly 600%.

According to a study conducted by aviation analyst Cirium, Spain is expected to be the most popular holiday destination.

In a rush to take advantage of any further relaxation of Covid rules, February half-term fights from the UK have increased by nearly 600%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that the remaining testing regulations will be lifted soon, and the surge in bookings coincides with the anticipated changes.

In comparison to February half-term 2021, the number of flights has increased by 591 percent, though they are still down 38 percent from the previous year, before most countries imposed Covid travel restrictions.

According to a study by aviation analyst Cirium, Spain will be the most popular holiday destination with 1,354 flights from the UK between February 14 and February 20, followed by Ireland with 646 flights.

This February half-term, 8,304 international flights are scheduled to depart from the UK, equating to over 1.6 million seats.

Last year’s February half-term saw only 1,201 international departures from the UK, compared to 13,422 in 2020.

The most significant increase has been between the UK and the Maldives, with 133% more services this half-term compared to the same period in 2020.

In the meantime, when comparing February half-term in 2022 to February half-term in 2020, flights from the UK to China have dropped by 94%, the largest drop.

Cirium has analyzed the number of flights and seats into the UK for the upcoming half-term as the UK government considers scrapping Day 2 arrival testing for fully vaccinated travelers.

It discovered that 8,293 international flights are scheduled to arrive in the UK, equating to 1,620,893 seats.

