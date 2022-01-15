Covid: The UK has the fewest daily infections in a month, with 81,713 cases, as experts hope Omicron levels are leveling off.

Covid: With 81,713 cases, the UK has the lowest daily infection rate in a month, indicating that Omicron is plateauing, according to experts.

On Saturday, another 81,713 cases were reported in the United Kingdom, with cases appearing to be stabilizing in large parts of the country.

A total of 81,713 Covid cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, the lowest daily total since December 15th.

According to experts, infections are “plateauing” and hospital admissions are slowing down in some parts of the country.

With 81,713 new cases reported on Saturday, the daily total of new confirmed infections is down 18% from Friday, when cases fell below 100,000 for the first time since December 21.

It’s the lowest number since exactly a month ago, when 78,610 new cases were reported, just before a three-week stretch of daily cases totaling more than 100,000.

According to the data, cases have decreased by 32.8 percent week over week, with decreases occurring almost every day since January 4th.

On Saturday, there were another 287 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, well below the all-time high of 1,820 deaths in January 2021.

“There is still a high rate of infection around the country, about one in 15 in England, and about one in 20 in other parts of the UK,” Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical advisor, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier.

“In London, the South East, and the East of England, we see that infections are plateauing in the community, which is good.”

“In the northern parts of the country, there are still risings, but they are much slower.”

“All of this means we’re seeing a slowing in the number of hospital admissions, but they’re slowing rather than reversing at the moment, so there are still over 2,000 hospital admissions across the UK, up from nearly 2,500 yesterday.”

Despite the recent data’s optimism, the number of cases is still high.

According to data released earlier this week by the Office for National Statistics, one in every 15 people in England has Covid, while one in every 20 people in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland has it.

The projected R number remains above 1, indicating an increase in cases, though the UKHSA emphasizes that the models used to calculate R “represent the situation 2 to 3 weeks ago rather than today” and “do not fully reflect any very recent changes in transmission.”

The UK Health Security Agency currently estimates the figure to be between 1.1 and 1.5 for England.

