Covid travel: 1,800 flights were canceled on Boxing Day due to ongoing Omicron cases.

As Omicron cases continue to wreak havoc on staffing, 1,800 flights were canceled on Boxing Day.

Thousands of flights were canceled over the Christmas weekend due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Flight cancellations have continued into Boxing Day as airlines try to cope with an increase in Covid-19 cases and staff shortages.

According to the website FlightAware, over 1,800 flights were canceled on Sunday, adding to the 2,300 that were canceled on Christmas Eve and 2,800 on Christmas Day.

Employees either test positive or are forced to self-isolate as a result of the highly infectious Omicron variant, according to airlines.

Despite keeping Christmas Day cancellations to 18, British Airways canceled 50 flights on Boxing Day.

Due to staffing shortages, the Heathrow-based airline had to cancel flights last week.

“Been waiting 30 minutes at Manchester Airport to check in with British Airways,” Twitter user Helen Eber wrote.

The staff is overburdened.

The line isn’t moving.”

“Utter carnage in MAN T1 British Airways check-in,” Nicola Wayman added to her Twitter account.

There are people missing flights, small children crying, and only three staff members checking in.

They’re in a panic.

“Could you please add more staff at check-in? We recommend arriving four to five hours prior to flight departure or you will miss your flight.”

With 383 cancellations on Boxing Day and 546 on Christmas Day, China Eastern Airlines had the most flights over the weekend.

Domestic airlines in the United States have also been affected.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled by United, Delta, and JetBlue over the Christmas weekend.

On Christmas Eve, the UK recorded 122,186 cases of Covid-19, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and up 93,045 from the week before.

