Covid travel: Flights were abruptly canceled, putting a couple’s £16,000 wedding in South Africa in jeopardy.

A couple’s £16,000 wedding in South Africa is in jeopardy after their return flights were abruptly canceled.

Due to the pandemic, Jake Astley, 27, and his fiancee Jennifer Smith had to postpone their wedding three times in the last two years.

The couple is waiting for an update on the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed as a result of the Omicron variant.

However, the couple is perplexed as to why their return flight has been abruptly canceled, despite the fact that their outbound flights are still safe.

They have paid £16,000 in advance to their venue and are hoping it will reschedule the wedding if the flight issue cannot be resolved – but they are worried they will lose the entire sum.

A little more than 20 of their friends and family members are also flying out, and many of them are on the same flight and have yet to receive this information.

It comes as the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa, spreads around the world, forcing countries like the Netherlands to re-lockdown.

“Our wedding chaos started in March 2020,” Mr Astley explained to me.

I was planning on flying down to South Africa a few days ahead of my fiancee to finalize plans for the wedding.”

He used to live in South Africa, so the couple wanted to celebrate their wedding there.

“South Africa closed its borders shortly after, and we went into lockdown,” he explained.

The couple was “heartbroken,” but they rescheduled their wedding for April of the following year, exactly one year after they had planned it.

The Delta variant – a highly transmissible strain of Covid-19 – spread quickly throughout the UK in December of that year, prompting South Africa to be placed on the red list.

Many of their guests were unable to cope with the 10-day hotel quarantine requirements necessary to travel to South Africa for the event, so they were forced to reschedule.

“We spoke with our venue once more, and they graciously agreed to let us reschedule.”

