Covid travel guidelines for popular vacation destinations such as Germany, France, Spain, and the United States

Covid travel rules for popular vacation spots such as Germany, France, Spain, and the United States

TRAVEL restrictions are tightening for Brits planning a vacation in the coming days and weeks.

As part of their efforts to halt the spread of Omicron, governments around the world are tightening travel restrictions.

Entry requirements for popular vacation spots are constantly changing, so Brits planning a trip should stay up to date on the rules.

The rules differ from country to country, so make sure you’re up to date on the entry requirements for your chosen destination.

We’ve compiled a list of entry requirements and rules for some of Britain’s most popular vacation spots.

Tourism prohibits British citizens from visiting Germany.

Travel to Germany is only possible for British citizens who are German citizens.

Regardless of vaccination status, permitted travellers from the United Kingdom to Germany aged 12 and up must show proof of a negative PCR of antigen test.

Regardless of vaccination status, all visitors from the United Kingdom are required to quarantine at home for 14 days upon arrival.

The UK is considered a “very high risk country” by the Dutch authorities.

Brits who have been fully vaccinated must provide proof of vaccination as well as a negative Covid test.

All UK travelers must quarantine for 10 days beginning December 22, regardless of vaccination status or possession of a negative test.

If the person receives a negative test result from the Dutch authorities on the fifth day, the period can be cut in half to five days.

UK citizens who are legally residing in the Netherlands can re-enter regardless of their vaccination status.

Only Brits traveling for essential reasons, regardless of vaccination status, are permitted to visit France.

Travelers who need to see a dying relative, for example, must present a negative PCR or antigen test result obtained within 24 hours of departure.

You must isolate for 48 hours after arriving, after which you must pass a negative PCR or antigen test to be released from isolation.

You must isolate for seven days without a negative test.

Arriving passengers will be required to provide contact information to French authorities as well as sign a sworn statement confirming they are not suffering from Covid symptoms.

Indoors and on public transportation, everyone must wear face masks.

Only vaccinated British citizens are permitted to enter Spain, and they are exempt from testing or quarantine.

You must show proof of being fully vaccinated in order to enter, and your second vaccination must have taken place at least two weeks prior to your trip.

On arrival, passengers must complete an online form and may be subjected to a temperature check and visual health assessment.

To enter Spain, children under the age of 12 do not require proof of vaccination.

Everyone over the age of six is required to put on a mask…

