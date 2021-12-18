Covid travel tests: Industry executives are enraged by ‘disproportionate’ Covid-19 restrictions and costly PCRs.

Covid travel tests: Industry executives are upset about ‘disproportionate’ Covid-19 restrictions and high-cost PCRs.

New testing rules, according to travel industry executives, are putting the industry in jeopardy.

The government has been accused by the UK’s largest travel companies of imposing “haphazard and disproportionate” travel restrictions and costly testing rules.

Due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, stricter rules have been implemented, requiring all visitors to the UK to show proof of a negative pre-departure test and to self-isolate until a negative post-arrival test is received.

People arriving in the UK from the 11 African countries on the red list must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

The new variant, which was discovered in southern Africa, is doubling its case count every two to three days, which is much faster than the Delta variant.

The CEOs of seven companies, including Ryanair and British Airways, wrote a letter to Boris Johnson accusing him of breaking his promise to fix the high cost of PCR tests for travelers.

“As CEOs of UK airlines, we are deeply concerned about the government’s haphazard and disproportionate response to travel restrictions in the aftermath of the emergence of the omicron variant,” they said.

They went on to say that the restrictions’ proximity to Christmas has “undermined customer sentiment.”

“We and our customers are deeply disappointed, having believed just a few months ago that a more pragmatic, evidence-based approach to travel, in line with the rest of the world, had been achieved and agreed upon by all parties involved,” they wrote.

“Instead, the layering of additional travel restrictions, implemented without consultation or discernible strategy, has disrupted Christmas plans and (undermined) customer sentiment just before the critical Christmas and New Year booking season, when up to 30% of tickets are sold.”

The letter demanded that “at the formal review on December 20, all emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers be removed” and that a “package of bespoke economic support measures be provided immediately to bridge the sector through this crisis.”

The letter also requested an emergency meeting with ministers from the CEOs of Tui UK, easyJet, Loganair, Virgin Atlantic, Jet2 and trade group Airlines UK.

