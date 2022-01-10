Covid travel tests will now be available for pickup at PayPoint locations, according to Randox.

It is currently available in over 5,000 locations nationwide and will soon be available in 10,000.

Holidaymakers will be able to get Day 2 Lateral Flow tests from their local store thanks to a collaboration between Randox and PayPoint.

Customers can now order tests online and pick them up at a PayPoint-affiliated store that offers bill payment services.

The expansion of the Randox and PayPoint partnership is expected to increase access to Covid-19 testing and provide a critical service to travelers returning to the UK, in line with the government’s new Day 2 testing requirements.

People can now order a Randox test online and pick it up at one of the network’s local locations.

PayPoint will begin offering customers the ability to walk into a local store and pick up a test right away, eliminating the need to order online, starting in mid-January.

“By drawing on our 40 years of diagnostics experience, unparalleled testing capacity, and well-established logistics network, which now includes an extensive number of new PayPoint locations, Randox is able to respond quickly to changing travel requirements and simplify the process of ordering Day 2 lateral flow tests,” said Dr. Peter FitzGerald, Randox managing director.

“Because of our partnership with PayPoint, customers in the UK don’t have to wait for home delivery or a walk-in clinic appointment when ordering a Covid-19 test.”

“Our expanded partnership with Randox will deliver yet another vital service to help keep people safe in communities across the UK,” PayPoint’s chief executive, Nick Wiles, added.

“Agility, responsiveness, and great relationships with our retailer partners are at the heart of what we do, and this is another example of our agility, responsiveness, and great relationships with our retailer partners in the ever-changing landscape across the UK.”

Day 2 lateral flow tests can be ordered ahead of time for £18.95 and picked up from a local store rather than waiting for deliveries to arrive.

Results are processed in three hours and a half using the free Randox CertiFly App.

