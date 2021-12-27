Covid vaccine: Conspiracy theorists can now sell pandemic-related stickers on Ebay.

Ebay allows conspiracy theorists to sell stickers spreading false information about the Covid vaccine.

Because the stickers are so easily available online, frustrated councils and public transportation companies have struggled to keep up with the removal of the stickers.

The stickers, which often include QR codes or website links, are used by Covid conspiracy theorists to recruit new members to the community.

Widespread misinformation about the Covid vaccine is especially concerning right now, as the country continues to fight rising cases of the Omicron variant.

“The pandemic has been a case study in how fringe conspiracy theories can quickly attract large enough followings to support cottage industries pumping out merchandise, literature, and even fake vaccine passes,” said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

“Big Tech billionaires who have allowed their platforms to be used as high-powered propaganda machines for the anti-vaxx cause,” he said.

According to an investigation, one group is responsible for the majority of stickers available for purchase on Ebay and is linked to groups organizing Covid anti-vaccine school protests and national demonstrations against vaccine passports.

The White Rose describes itself as a global network of people opposed to mandatory masks, PCR testing, lockdown measures, and vaccine passports.

Its Telegram group, which has just under 60,000 members, encourages people to attend Covid protests as well as print and distribute stickers around towns and cities.

Members of the group brag about spreading the stickers all over the world, claiming to have done so from Australia to Northern Ireland and Canada.

Ebay stated that any items that “promote misinformation relating to health and wellbeing, including Covid-19 and vaccinations,” are prohibited from being sold on the site.

“If we discover that policies have been broken, we will take strong action against sellers, including delisting items and suspending accounts,” a spokesperson said.

However, it is up to local governments and transportation companies to clean up the mess.

