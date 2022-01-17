Covid vaccine: Parents spend thousands of dollars traveling abroad to get vaccines for their children under the age of 11 years old.

The vaccine is available to vulnerable children aged 5 to 11 and those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, but it has not yet been widely distributed.

I’ve learned that some parents have spent thousands of pounds to travel abroad to get their children under the age of 11 vaccinated against Covid.

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in December, children aged 5-11 who are clinically vulnerable or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed can now receive paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, one severely immunocompromised mother from Surrey told me she was “furious as hell” after failing to get a vaccine for her seven-year-old daughter despite being eligible in the UK.

Her daughter flew to New York on Friday for her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, after receiving her first in early December. Her mother, who did not want to be identified, said her GP had “heard nothing” about her daughter getting the vaccine.

Her daughter qualifies because her mother suffers from a variety of health issues, including mass cell activation disorder, which causes severe allergic symptoms.

If she contracted Covid, she was told she “would probably not survive.”

After the JCVI updated its advice, the NHS sent a letter to GP practices and healthcare workers saying it was “working at pace” to support implementation of the changes in January.

Clinicians can now give fractionated adult doses to children aged 5 to 11.

NHS England was unable to provide a figure for the number of children aged 5 to 11 who have received a Covid vaccine.

I understand that immunocompromised parents will receive letters allowing them to obtain vaccines for their children, but the rollout is moving too slowly for some.

The mother, who has received four doses of the Covid vaccine, stated that she scheduled her child’s vaccination in the United States to protect her daughter rather than herself.

“My worst fear is that she grows long, Covid,” she explained.

“Yes, I’m afraid for myself, but mostly for my daughter losing me and blaming herself,” she says.

“They wore KN95 [masks]at all times on the flight,” the mother, who was unable to accompany her daughter and husband due to illness, said.

My daughter was unconcerned about

