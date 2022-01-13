Covid vaccine updates for visitors arriving in the UK now that new rules have been implemented.

People arriving from a variety of new countries will be able to use the EU Digital Covid certificate to prove they have been fully vaccinated.

Arrivals in the UK from a variety of new overseas countries and territories can now use the EU Digital Covid certificate to prove their vaccination status for entry.

Following changes to Department of Transport and Department of Health guidelines, more locations have been added to the list, which is available on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website.

Passengers arriving in the country must show proof of having received the final dose of an approved vaccine at least two weeks prior to their arrival, as well as fill out a passenger locator form.

Vaccines that have been cleared for use include:

AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, and Moderna Takeda are examples of approved vaccine formulations.

Arrivals who have not been fully vaccinated must be quarantined for ten days and must take PCR tests on days two and eight.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate can be used as proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form by travelers arriving from the following countries and territories.

At the UK border, all visitors were required to fill out a passenger locator form.

If someone you’ve traveled with develops Covid-19 symptoms, the government will use this form to contact you.

You’ll get a confirmation email with a document attached after you submit the form.

You must show one of the following at border control:

Officers from the Border Force will scan the QR code at the top of this document to verify that you have successfully completed the form.

It is illegal to provide false or intentionally misleading information on your passenger locator form.

If you do not provide accurate details about the countries you visited in the 10 full days (11 nights) before arriving in the UK, you could be fined up to £10,000, imprisoned for up to ten years, or both.

In addition to a Covid passport, you may be required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test at the border.

If you can’t show proof when asked, you could face a fine of up to £500.

VisitInYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.