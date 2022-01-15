Covid’s ‘Endemic’? The pandemic will only be over when the entire world has been jabbed.

Covid’s ‘Endemic’? The pandemic will only be over when the entire world has been stabbed.

Senior government advisers are cautiously optimistic that the UK has passed the Omicron “test,” but scientists agree that global vaccination rates must be higher before the pandemic can be declared over.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce the lifting of Plan B restrictions in England in ten days, allowing people to remove their masks in shops and on public transportation while also encouraging them to return to work.

Saturday marks the start of a two-week process in Wales to lift capacity limits on major sporting events and restore normalcy in the hospitality industry.

Football matches in Scotland will reopen to full crowds on Monday, with restrictions on indoor events lifted a week later.

The executive in Northern Ireland is hopeful that sanctions will be lifted next week.

Is it possible that the UK will reach a turning point in its two-year fight against Covid by February?

Will Omicron, which has infected tens of millions of people around the world but sent far fewer to the hospital, allow us to move on from the “pandemic” stage?

Ministers in the UK government are upbeat; Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said this week that the country is “on the verge of transitioning from pandemic to endemic.”

Scientists, on the other hand, are far more cautious.

And if the SARS-Cov-2 virus has taught us anything over the last two years, it’s not to underestimate its ability to surprise us.

First, let’s start with the good news.

In the United Kingdom, omicron cases are now falling as quickly as they rose.

From a high of nearly 220,000 on January 4th, the number is now 100,000 lower ten days later.

In London, the south west of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, hospital admissions of people with Covid have reached an all-time high.

They are still rising in England’s five other NHS regions, but the number of people treated in intensive care has been steadily declining since early November, well before Omicron.

In comparison to previous waves, hospital stays are on average shorter, and there is less serious disease.

Despite the fact that Omicron is proving to be milder than previous versions of Covid, experts are concerned that this trend may not be sustained.

It is not always the case that we are on a straight path to Covid becoming less virulent.

