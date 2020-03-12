Cowboys’ Ventell Bryant arrested on suspicion of DUI

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant was arrested early Wednesday in Tampa, Fla., on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The 23-year-old was pulled over at 2:45 a.m. ET for driving without his headlights on. According to an arrest summary obtained by the Dallas Morning News, Bryant “exhibited several clues of impairment and admitted to drinking several margaritas.”

Bryant failed a field sobriety test and exceeded Florida’s legal blood-alcohol level of .08, testing at levels of .102 and .99, police said. He was booked on a $500 bond.

The Cowboys have not commented on the arrest.

Undrafted out of Temple in 2019, Bryant joined the Cowboys’ practice squad in September after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Promoted to the active roster on Oct. 2, he appeared in 12 games and registered six tackles on special teams. The 6-foot-3 wideout caught one pass, a 15-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

