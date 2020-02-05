Coyote and badger go hunting together in extremely rare footage

Researchers said the animals could be on a hunt to pursue their favourite prey such as ground squirrels and the clip provided groundbreaking insight to how animals behave to each other

A coyote and a badger have been captured on camera going on an adventure into a pipe under California highway in the city of San Francisco, US for the first time in the region.

Records and scientific studies showed that the animal pair were known to hunt together but this rare footage captured in last November gave an insight into the animals’ behaviour and how they react to road constructions.

Neal Sharma, Wildlife Linkages Program Manager at the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), said: “We’ve combed through literally thousands of photos and videos from our remote cameras.

“There are a lot of interesting videos but we certainly do have favourites — ones that really show some personality.

“That’s something that excites me every time, catching a glimpse into behaviours and relationships between these animals and their surroundings.”

In the clip, the coyote is seen joyfully prancing around while waiting for the badger to come along.

The pair then venture into the underground pipe together.

POST stated: “Studies have shown that a badger and coyote hunting together can be beneficial for both species, as they pursue favourite prey such as ground squirrels.”

Neal and his team has deployed more than 50 remote-sensor cameras at existing bridges and tunnels under roads as well as conducted systematic roadkill surveys throughout the study area.

“With the information we’re collecting from this research, we are building a robust data set to identify the areas where wildlife can safely move across roadways, as well as the areas that need to be enhanced for safer crossing,” he added.