CPC Central Committee congratulates CPV on 90th anniversary

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday congratulated the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee on the 90th anniversary of the CPV’s founding.

Over the past 90 years, the CPV has united and led the Vietnamese people to successfully achieve national unification and liberation, and continuously score new accomplishments in socialist construction, said the CPC Central Committee in a congratulatory message.

“We believe that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the CPV and the Vietnamese people will continue to consolidate and improve the party’s leadership and the socialist system, and push forward the cause of ‘Doi Moi’ (renewal) reforms in a comprehensive and synchronized manner, so as to pave the way for the convocation of the 13th National Congress of the CPV with outstanding achievements,” the message said.

The CPC always attaches great importance to developing friendly and cooperative relations with the CPV, and is willing to work with the CPV to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, and deepen exchanges of theoretical and practical experience in party and national governance, it said.

It also suggested that the two sides learn from and support each other in exploring socialist paths with their own characteristics, and join hands to lead the healthy and stable development of China-Vietnam relations, promote the continuous development of the socialist cause, and contribute to the progress of mankind.