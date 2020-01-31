CPC issues circular pledging political support for battling novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a circular on strengthening Party leadership and providing strong political support for battling the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Issued to all Party committees and leading Party members groups, the circular specified their work during the fight against the ongoing epidemic.

They should organize and mobilize Party organizations, members and officials to join in the frontline battle against the outbreak and transform the Party’s political and organizational strengths and its advantage of close ties with the people into strong political power for epidemic prevention and control, the circular said.

They should also inspire and guide Party members and officials, especially chief leaders to rise to challenges and face the tests posed by the current situation, it said.

Party organizations and members at the primary level should play the vanguard roles and build a strong defense network at the community level, the circular added.

In coordination with health authorities and institutions, all Party committees and leading Party members groups should mobilize and select Party members and officials among medical experts and workers to play a leading role in patient treatment, scientific research and primary-level disease prevention, it said.