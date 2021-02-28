CPC launches campaign on studying Party history

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has launched a campaign on Party history learning and education among all Party members, as the CPC celebrates its centenary this year.

As the world’s largest political party that has long been in power, the CPC is fully qualified and confident to tell the world about its past, present and future, and to guide the people to study, review and carry forward the Party’s history, according to a circular issued by the CPC Central Committee.

The campaign is of great and far-reaching significance for building a stronger Marxist ruling party and striving for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era at a new historical starting point, the document said.

The campaign will focus on conveying knowledge about the glorious journey of the CPC’s century-long struggle, the Party’s great contributions to the country and the nation and the Party’s purpose of serving the people.

CPC members shall also be guided in grasping the Party’s major theoretical achievements in promoting the adaptation of Marxism to China’s conditions and learning its great spirit and its valuable experience in successfully promoting revolution, construction and reform, according to the circular. Enditem