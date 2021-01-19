CPC marks 70th anniversary of its international department

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning on Monday called for improved international work for the Party in the new era.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a gathering marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

He said that international exchanges should be enhanced to make new and greater contributions to the development of the Party and country, and noted that the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC should be celebrated with outstanding accomplishments.

Reviewing the CPC’s international exchanges over the past 100 years, Wang highlighted achievements made since the 18th CPC National Congress.

He said it is important that the CPC’s story is told well so that the Party is understood and recognized more by the international community, and to promote communication and cooperation with political parties around the world. Enditem