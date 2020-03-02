CPC members at central, state organs make donations for virus battle

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Members of the Communist Party of China from central and state organs have actively made donations over the past few days to aid the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus, following donation appeals made by their organizations.

Party and state leaders took the lead in donating money, showing their concern for healthcare professionals, primary-level officials, police officers, community workers and other people who are working on the front line of the fight against the epidemic.