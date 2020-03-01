CPC members donate 1.18 bln yuan to support coronavirus fight

Members of the Communist Party of China swear to fight against the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia in Xihu District of Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — More than 10.37 million members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) nationwide had made voluntary donations of 1.18 billion yuan (about 168.8 million U.S. dollars) for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic prevention and control as of Saturday.

Responding to a call of the CPC Central Committee to all Party members, the donation campaign started on Wednesday and is still underway. ■