CPC to further assist global COVID-19 fight by better sharing its experiences

Since March, China has largely brought the pandemic situation under control at home while it continues to rage in many other countries and regions.

More than 300 parties and political organizations from over 130 countries have shown their support to China in its fight against the novel coronavirus since the outbreak. Many have also sought advice from China about its pandemic control measures, as well as its achievements in curbing the spread of the virus.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, stated that China will follow the concept of building a community of shared future for mankind, and share its experiences and provide support within its capacity to help control the global pandemic.

The International Department of the CPC Central Committee has translated China’s pandemic control measures and experiences into multiple languages, packaging them in a range of formats, such as files and videos, to help more countries benefit from China’s experiences.

So far, the department has written to more than 110 political leaders in over 60 countries, introducing China’s main experiences in controlling the pandemic. The department has also provided brochures on pandemic control to almost 390 parties in 149 countries through inter-party exchange channels, and supplied short videos on pandemic control in five languages to more than 310 parties in 128 countries.

These precious gifts have been further spread by the receivers via secondary transmission in local societies and on the internet, benefiting more people around the world.

Some of the experiences and practices that have proven effective in China have been included into the public health policy of various countries, and have helped saved lives on the frontline in the war against the virus.

Many parties from countries that have benefited from China’s sharing of its information and experiences, such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Syria, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Angola, Sudan, the United Kingdom, Norway and Malta, have expressed their gratitude to China for providing globally important references in the struggle against the pandemic. These parties have recognized the CPC’s people-first efforts, and its commitment to helping control the international pandemic.

Numerous parties, including those in Russia, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Turkey, Israel, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ukraine, the UK and Sweden, have stated that the pandemic measures and therapeutic methods provided by the CPC have been effective, whilst the publicity materials provided by the CPC introducing its experiences and practices have proven useful as important references for them in resuming their economic and social order.

They have stated that they will learn from China’s experiences and adapt them to their own national conditions to further optimize the therapeutic methods, and they also hope the CPC can provide them with further information in the future.

The International Department of the CPC Central Committee will continue to make fresh efforts to meet their demands, introducing more of China’s experiences in balancing pandemic controls with reviving the economy, so as to further contribute to the recovery of the global economy.