CPC unveils guideline for strengthening Chinese children’s organizations

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a guideline for strengthening the work of the Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP).

The CYP, a national mass organization for Chinese children founded and led by the Party, serves as a school for children to learn about socialism with Chinese characteristics and communism, and is a reserve force for the construction of socialism and communism, according to the document.

Strengthening the CYP work in the new era is of great and far-reaching significance for building a modern socialist country, realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, preparing young people for the cause of the Party and the people, and passing on the traditions of revolution, it noted.

The guideline stressed upholding the Party’s leadership over the CYP work, and following the fundamental task of nurturing capable young people who are well-prepared to join the communist cause.

Efforts are needed to enhance CYP members’ sense of honor, increase their education as CYP members and ensure the CYP work keeps pace with the times, the document added. Enditem