CPPCC National Committee working organs hold sharing activity on Party history learning

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) — The working organs of China’s political advisory body on Tuesday held an activity for staff members to share their experience and outcomes of learning the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) through reading books in Beijing.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the event and issued an address.

After hearing remarks from seven representatives of Party members and officials, Wang stressed the need for officials with the working organs, especially young cadres, to read more books and learn the history of the Party.

He urged efforts to turn the outcomes of learning into greater motivation and efficacy in serving the CPPCC as it performs its duties. Enditem