CPV congress opens to elect new leadership, map out Vietnam’s development plan

HANOI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was held in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Tuesday.

During the congress, delegates will review the party building work and the leadership of the 12th CPV Central Committee (CPVCC), before electing a new CPVCC for the 13th term.

They will also review the past 35 years of the country’s reform cause, discuss the implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy, and map out directions and tasks for national development from 2021 to 2025.

Moreover, the congress will define a further vision for Vietnam in the middle of the 21st century. It will set specific goals and tasks to be completed for the country’s development phases, including becoming a modern industrialized country with upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed country with high income by 2045.

On Monday, the congress held a preparatory session where attendees adopted the congress’ agenda, working regulations, election rules and a report on delegates’ eligibility. They also elected a 17-member presidium, a five-member secretarial delegation and the delegate eligibility verification board.

A record high of 1,587 delegates representing over 5.1 million CPV members attend the congress, which is scheduled to last till Feb. 2. Enditem