Crack teams of cops patrolling London to ‘reclaim the streets’ amid fears the capital is a ‘tinderbox’ ready to explode

CRACK teams of cops are patrolling London to “reclaim the streets” — amid fears that the capital is a “tinderbox” waiting to explode.

The new Violence Suppression Unit was formed during lockdown to counter a wave of block parties and break up knife gangs roaming the streets.

Its officers have seized a terrifying array of weapons including a meat cleaver, Rambo and zombie knives, handguns and machetes.

The unit, made up of 620 officers, is the brainchild of Met Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Police patrol crime hotspots in vans and swoop on suspicious behaviour.

They are the modern answer to bobbies on the beat — providing a visible rapid reaction force to reassure the public and take crooks off the street.

The Sun on Sunday joined the unit to see first-hand the difficulties the young men and women face as they patrol some of the toughest estates.

Team leader Inspector Niall O’Neill, 39 — who worked throughout the 2011 riots sparked by the shooting of Mark Duggan — said: “It’s more hostile than I have ever known it out there — but we can’t let that stop us.

“It’s a tinderbox in London and we could be one bad situation away from it erupting.

“We’re around the anni­versary of Mark Duggan’s death which has made things more tense.”

He defended the tactics as crucial to tackling knife crime in the capital.

He added: “We have high stop-and-search figures but it’s a vital tool and it’s a deterrent.

“Ten years ago, people would never have taken out zombie and Rambo knives we find now because they knew they’d be searched — and we have to get back to that.”

Insp O’Neill, of the Met’s North Command, said a lot of gang members they deal with are 14 or even younger.

On a boiling hot afternoon in Wood Green, North London, snapper Paul Edwards and I joined a VSU team for a shift.

The cops cover an area that is home to six gangs among the 20 most violent in London, including the Northumberland Park Killers (NPK).

After clambering into a van with four PCs — one armed with a Taser — and a sergeant, we cruised estates, stations and parks known to be hubs of gang activity, muggings and drug dealing.

Our first task was a weapons sweep of a common in Haringey.

Young cops combed undergrowth, trees and grassland for knives and bats — which are often hidden by gang members so they can grab them if violence flares.

The team found machetes and knives stabbed down into grass on previous sweeps, but the park was clean this time.

The youngest member of our patrol, police probationer Yaseen Ishak, 20, told us that last month they seized a loaded handgun, ammunition and 30 bags of cannabis after investigating a suspicious car.

Next stop was Northumberland Grove, an estate in the shadow of Tottenham Hotspur’s new £1billion stadium — and in the heart of NPK territory.

The unit — who recently found a zombie knife in the area — was responding to reports of crack smoking and drugs being stashed on walkways of the low-rise blocks.

As our van pulled up, two PCs looked up to the second floor.

Gangs use “spotters” who peer over balconies looking for rivals and cops, they explained.

Sure enough, two tracksuit-clad youths were there and smirked at officers, who looked for drug users and gang members on the walkways.

A bit later as we turned a corner, a cop spotted a discarded gym bag on the pavement. The team checked it for drugs or weapons.

They were abused by a gang of youths nearby who claimed the bag belonged to them.

Our team — one of whom was Asian, another mixed race — were met with hostility and accusations of racism.

In their first six weeks, the North Command’s VSU officers made 75 arrests for 140 offences — with 40 per cent of them coming from stop– and-search.

They picked up 42 wanted offenders and seized 15 knives, four baseball bats, two golf clubs and the loaded firearm.

Front-line units in the Met — and across the country — are also leading the fight against “county lines” gangs trafficking drugs from big cities to every corner of the UK.

Inspector O’Neill added: “High-visibility policing is essential and we have to get out there and target hotspots.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]