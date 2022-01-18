Cracker Barrel was ordered to pay a man $9.4 million because he was served cleaning chemical instead of water.

Cracker Barrel has been ordered to pay a man $9.4 million because he was served cleaning chemical instead of water.

However, due to Tennessee’s civil damages law, the amount may be limited.

Thomas Greer, William Cronnon’s lawyer, discussed the compensatory damages with CNN.

“The jury returned a verdict for compensatory damages of (dollar)4.3 million in just 30 minutes — one of the fastest verdicts we’ve ever seen — and awarded punitive damages of (dollar)5 million after only 10 minutes of additional deliberation,” Greer told CNN.

Cronnon was eating lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Marion County in April 2014 when he accidentally drank a glass of Eco-San instead of water.

According to court documents, he took that sip “only to immediately realize that it was not ice water but rather some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth and esophagus.”

While Cronnon is expecting a large settlement as a result of the April 2014 incident, Cracker Barrel issued a statement expressing disappointment with the decision.

“While we respect the legal system, we are obviously disappointed and strongly disagree with the jury’s decision in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago,” the statement read.

“Although we are considering our options in light of this decision,” the statement continued, “we are relieved that this matter is now behind us so we can better focus on caring for our guests and employees across the country.”

