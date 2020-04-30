Cracks in the supposed buffer zone increase the risk of earthquakes for California San Andreas fault “jerky” – scinexx

Dangerous jerking: South of San Francisco, the San Andreas fault moves differently than expected. Instead of gliding smoothly past each other, the plates of the earth there move jerkily, as researchers have discovered. The jerking in this supposedly inactive buffer zone increases the risk of earthquakes along the entire trench. For California, there is a 75 percent risk of a quake of magnitude 7 or higher within the next 30 years, according to the researchers in the journal “Nature Geoscience”.

The metropolitan cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles sit on a tectonic ejection seat: the plate border between the Pacific and North American plates runs right through California. As a result, the region is acutely prone to earthquakes, several faults, including the San Andreas trench, but also the Hayward fault, are long overdue.

“Buffer zone” south of San Francisco

So far, however, at least part of the San Andreas fault has been considered largely harmless: Measurements indicated that the earth slabs are slowly but steadily gliding past one another in an approximately 130-kilometer section south of San Francisco. “This indicated that the central part of the San Andreas fault cannot build up enough tension to cause a major earthquake,” said Mostafa Khoshmanesh and Manoochehr Shirzaei from Arizona State University.

But this is now proving to be a fallacy, as new data prove. For their study, the researchers analyzed the movements of the subsurface along the fault between 2003 and 2010 using radar interferometry. Radar satellite images taken at different times are superimposed so that the smallest deformations of the subsurface are visible.

Stuttering at the central San Andreas fault: phases of above-average movement (red) alternate with fast downtimes. © M. Khoshmanesh / Arizona State University

Jerking instead of crawling

The surprising result: “What used to look like continuous crawling actually consisted of changing episodes of stopping and accelerating,” reports Khoshmanesh. “The fault moved for a few months every one to two years before it stopped again.” Contrary to previous assumptions, the plate shifting is more like a jerk than a constant sliding.

As the measurements showed, the two sides of the San Andreas fault in this area shift on average by around three centimeters per year. However, this average is achieved by changing from a standstill and then jumping again up to ten centimeters per year. These periodic jumps – called slow-slip events – always occur when the fluid pressure in the rock pores is so great that it pushes the hooking rock apart.

San Francisco Metro Area © NASA / EO

Strong quakes within the next 30 years

The problem with this: Until now, this section of the San Andreas Fault was considered a buffer. Slow creep, it was believed, lowers the tension in the subsurface and thus relieves the adjacent, vehicular areas of the trench. But as can now be seen, the “jerking” periodically causes voltage peaks in the supposed buffer section – and this is transferred to the adjacent fault areas.

“Based on our observations, we believe that the seismic risk in California could be higher than previously thought,” says Shirzaei. His colleague Khoshmanesh states: “According to our models, there is a 75 percent risk of an earthquake of magnitude 7 or higher within the next 30 years in Northern and Southern California.” (Nature Geoscience, 2018; doi: 10.1038 / s41561-018- 0160-2)

June 19, 2018