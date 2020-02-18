CRAIG BROWN: My No1 rule for scruffs? Do up your jim-jams! 

As Oscar Wilde once said, it is only shallow people who do not judge by appearances.

One of my favourite cartoons showed four smartly dressed young men in suits and ties.

They were standing next to an unshaven scruff who had his open-necked shirt hanging out. A boss figure had just entered the room.

‘And which one of you is the freelancer?’ he asked. For a lifelong freelancer, working from home, it rang a bell.

The only sartorial effort I ever make is to check that my pyjama bottoms are buttoned up whenever a delivery man knocks at the door.

And every three or four days, I look in the mirror, see old Mr Steptoe from Steptoe and Son staring back at me, and give myself a quick shave.

On the other hand, if I am invited to a smart party or to a swanky restaurant, I rather enjoy wearing a suit and tie.

People in office jobs like to signal the break between work and leisure by dressing down. For me, the same process is at work, only in reverse: I dress up to have fun.

I am not alone. These days, parties are full of scruffs like me looking smart, and high-flying office workers looking scruffy.

This is one of the many reasons I find the Prime Minister’s special adviser Dominic Cummings such an intriguing figure.

He works at the grandest address in the land, but is only ever photographed entering or exiting No 10 in a hoodie and trainers, sometimes topped with a beanie.

His shirt is nearly always hanging out, and he looks, in the words of one beady-eyed Vogue columnist, ‘like a student popping to the 24-hour garage for cereal during a Fortnite binge’.

When Cummings returns home, after a hard day’s work, it’s perfectly possible that he reverses this process, nipping upstairs and changing into a well-pressed shirt and tie, a three-piece pin-striped suit, and a pair of shiny brogues.

It was the strenuously relaxed Richard Branson who initiated the very modern process whereby hard-working businessmen strain every muscle to look leisurely.

‘You won’t find a tie or suit jacket in our London office — it’s an antiquated tradition few people enjoy,’ Branson tweeted recently.

He regularly boasts of the time a young man caught up with him in an elevator and asked him to help bring ‘more joy and a relaxed culture to his office’.

In response, Sir Richard pulled out a pair of scissors from his jacket pocket and, like the Scissorman in Struwwelpeter, snipped off the man’s tie.

He claims always to carry a pair of scissors in his pocket, for just this purpose. I am tempted to call such behaviour passive-aggressive, but there is no passive about it.

Has this act of vandalism brought more joy to the poor man’s office? I doubt it.

The open-necked Branson style is as much a uniform as the buttoned-up look it seeks to displace — perhaps more so, as ties at least provide colour and individuality in a world that would otherwise be studiously grey and black.

The draconian enforcement of leisurewear — look relaxed or else! — has been taken to new heights by the trendy Soho House chain of clubs, targeted at pushy people in the media who want to pretend to be laidback.

Recently, at its countryside branch, Soho Farmhouse, an elderly gentleman was forbidden from entering the restaurant (where an unpleasant-sounding starter of Fig Jam and Pig’s Cheek on Toast costs £11 and Garlic, Parsley and Bone Marrow Flat Bread costs £12) unless he first removed his tie. I doubt that this bossy measure really brought him, or any of his fellow customers, any more happiness.

There are, though, welcome signs of a backlash. At Rugby School, girl pupils were recently given the chance to ditch their school uniform of ankle-length skirts for something shorter and ‘more relaxed’, but they protested.

‘The really strong message that came through from the girls was that they loved their long skirts and that we couldn’t change the design,’ explained the assistant headteacher.

‘I can never bring you to realise the importance of sleeves, the suggestiveness of thumb-nails, or the great issues that may hang from a bootlace,’ said the great Sherlock Holmes.

People like Sir Richard Branson and Dominic Cummings think that, by dressing down, they can fool everyone into thinking they are casual, or non-conformist.

But a hoodie and a beanie say as much about you as a collar and tie.