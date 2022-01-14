Craig David’s stalker is attempting to have a court order preventing her from communicating with him overturned.

A STALKER who is obsessed with singer Craig David will challenge a court order barring her from contacting him because she believes she is his girlfriend.

Tanya Jeal, 31, was granted a stalking protection order in December, preventing her from contacting the star of “7 Days.”

When the enamored author arrived at his home, he repeatedly buzzed his intercom system while holding up a five-year-old photograph of himself.

During a recent performance in Bedford, Jeal, who stayed in the same hotel as the star, called his parents and stood motionless in front of the stage, holding up the same photo.

She also sent him threatening messages in which she compared her situation to Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

According to Craig’s request, Jeal, the author of Trophy Hunting, It’s a Killing Business, wrote on Snapchat, “I know you love me.”

According to the singer, she would even use fire exits to get to his hotel room and knock on his door several times.

She attended the hearing via video link from her home in Orpington, Kent, and informed the District Judge that she intends to appeal the order.

The obsessive stalker, on the other hand, gave no specific reasons for her refusal to comply with the order.

According to the court, she has physical and mental health problems, but the details were not provided.

Jeal hopes to call the singer as a witness in court when she challenges the order.

Craig has not appeared in person at any of the hearings so far, and the Met Police obtained the interim order on his behalf.

According to Flora Curtis of the Metropolitan Police, the singer does not need to be called as a witness because his entire testimony is contained in a statement.

“He’d be upset and find it emotionally difficult to be in the same room with her, especially if she asked him questions,” she explained.

The musician, who is a judge on the ITV talent show Walk The Line, was awarded an MBE by Prince Charles for services to music on the same day the order was imposed last month.

According to court documents from previous hearings, “Jeal would refer to Mr David as her boyfriend on social media despite the fact that he was not her boyfriend.”

“Mr David deduced that she would be staying in the same hotel as him, waiting for him to leave and arrive on a daily basis, based on social media.”

“Mr David explains that Jeal would enter his hotel room under false pretenses and via fire exits…”

