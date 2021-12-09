Craig Revel Horwood says that watching Strictly from home has reignited his love for the BBC show.

Craig Revel Horwood claims that watching Strictly from home has reignited his passion for the BBC show.

Steph McGovern’s lunchtime show on Channel 4 featured the Strictly judge.

During his recent self-isolation, Craig Revel Horwood revealed that watching Strictly Live on TV for the first time has given him a new “revitalised love” for the BBC show.

When he appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Wednesday, the 56-year-old musical theatre performer, dancer, and Strictly judge had paused his pantomime rehearsals as The Wicked Stepmother in Cinderella at Southampton’s Mayflower theatre.

Craig tested positive for Covid-19 last month, forcing him to self-isolate and miss the judging of the couples competing in the musicals week of the dance competition.

It’s the first time he’s missed a weekend of filming in 19 seasons on the show.

However, he admitted that being able to watch the show from home during his isolation gave him a new perspective and that he felt “full of emotion.”

When he watched the show from home, he said he tried not to score the couples and just watch the show as a viewer.

“I found a completely new and revitalized love for the show,” he said.

“At work, I’m a judge.”

I put on my judge’s hat and tell it like it is for that one minute thirty seconds.

“It’s a completely different experience when you’re at home,” he continued. “For one, you can’t see the full body that I see in the studio, and number two, you start falling in love with the characters at home and then you’re really going for them.”

“At work, I’m a little more emotionless, but when I saw it on TV, I was full of emotion, and I can see why people love it so much.”

‘

The Strictly Come Dancing judge also expressed his excitement for the semi-finals, which will air on BBC One this Saturday.

“I think this year is extraordinary,” Craig said.

It’s amazing how fierce the competition is.

I absolutely adore going to work because, as I previously stated, the dancing is spectacular.”

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals will air on BBC One at 7.05 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.