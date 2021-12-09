Craig Tamanaha, the Fox Christmas tree arson suspect, is who he says he is.

The arsonist who set fire to the Fox News Christmas Tree in New York City has been identified as CRAIG Tamanaha.

On November 8, 2021, cops in midtown Manhattan arrested Tamanaha at the scene.

Tamanaha, 49, is a homeless man whose last known address was in Brooklyn.

To reporters outside Manhattan criminal court, he denied starting the fire, saying, “I didn’t do it.”

Tamanaha also swore at reporters before asking for a cigarette.

“Oh, he’s a lunatic.”

Richard Tamanaha of Hawaii told The New York Post, “I can’t control him.”

“From a mental standpoint, he’s not all there.”

To commemorate the holiday season, a tree was set up in Fox Square.

After allegedly setting fire to the tree, a man was arrested, according to the NYPD.

Tamanaha allegedly climbed the tree, set fire to papers he brought with him, and pushed them into the tree, according to cops.

He then descended the 50-foot tree and stood there watching it burn.

“Upon arrival, officers observed the male running from the location and he was taken into custody,” the NYPD said to the US Sun.

“The fire within the tree was extinguished by responding FDNY personnel without further injury or incident.”

“The male suspect was taken to the Midtown North Precinct for processing.”

The footage shows the tree engulfed in flames and shrouded in black smoke.

The probe is still underway.

The tree would be rebuilt as “a message that there can be peace, light, and joy even in the midst of a dark moment,” according to FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

“Earlier this morning, a malicious arson attack set fire to FOX News Media’s All-American Christmas tree outside our building on FOX Square,” she wrote in a memo to the company.

“The 50-foot tree was engulfed in flames and smoke pervaded the building, which had just been lit in a beautiful on-air ceremony on Sunday night.”

She confirmed there were no injuries and expressed gratitude to the FDNY, NYPD, and the company’s security personnel.

Tamanaha has three previous arrests, according to the NYPD, one in 2015 for an open container and two earlier this year for controlled substances in March.

In November of last year, he was also arrested for “exposing himself” in front of the United States Court House in Manhattan, while Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial was taking place inside.

He was eventually released.

At the arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bayley stated that Tamanaha was “not charged with a bail eligible offense.”

At the request of Tamanaha’s attorneys, Judge Martinez Alonso granted him supervised release.

