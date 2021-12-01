‘Credible’ UFO sightings, such as flashing red lights observed by jet pilots, are ‘IGNORED’ by the government.

UFO sightings that are ‘credible,’ such as flashing red lights seen by jet pilots, are being ‘IGNORED by the government.’

Documents suggest that a government unit set up to investigate credible sightings of UFOs by military and commercial jet pilots is routinely ignoring them.

According to reports, a number of strange encounters were “s*** canned” after being referred to a secret Royal Canadian Air Force unit.

Under Canada’s Access to Information Act, previously classified “event logs” were given to Vice News.

The files, some of which are labeled “secret,” detail mysterious UFO sightings reported to air traffic controllers by pilots.

Others show fighter jets being dispatched to intercept unknown craft spotted on radar before disappearing.

According to one aviation expert, unlike in the United States, where the Pentagon and Congress are both investigating UFOs, the sightings were not properly followed up on.

Jock Williams, a former RCAF fighter pilot who served in the military for 36 years, said the reports are “s*** canned.”

“I mean, it’s thrown out,” he explained.

Nobody seems to mind.

“I don’t see any evidence of any kind of in-depth look at any of this stuff, which means no one thinks it’s important.”

You have evidence that they are aware of this sort of thing, but you also have evidence that nothing is being done.

“One way or another, these guys are getting paid.”

They could just as well be looking into it.”

One “vital intelligence sighting” from a Jazz flight pilot at 25,000 feet over British Columbia’s remote coastline in September 2016 is included in the files.

“Three red lights 3,000 feet above him, going slower,” he told air traffic controllers.

There were no other aircraft within 100 miles, according to radar scans.

The report was sent to the department of transportation and the secretive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Division of the Air Force in Winnipeg within minutes.

According to Vice, there appears to be no further action.

“I don’t dispute they saw the strange light,” Williams, now an aviation consultant who previously worked for the Department of Transportation, said.

“And it may or may not be of strange origin — who knows? But all I know is that the level of investigation does not impress me.”

A WestJet plane just north of Toronto “reported a very bright light pass overhead of them” in April 2016, when “there was no other traffic in the area.”

It was classified as a “UFO report,” but the rest of the document has been redacted, so it’s unclear what action was taken.

Edmonton air traffic controllers notified the military in December of that year of a Qatar Airways flight to Los Angeles reporting a “UFO”…

