Creil and Compiègne hospitals under pressure with more than 200 caregivers confined

The Creil and Compiègne hospitals are under pressure. Since the death, on the night of February 25 to 26, of a 60-year-old teacher, and the placement in intensive care of a 55-year-old civilian working at the Creil military air base, the two establishments in the Oise have facing an exceptional health crisis. And the alert rose from a screen, Friday, February 28, with six new cases, now bringing to 18 the number of Oise residents infected with the coronavirus.

The white plan was triggered in the two hospitals where at least four infected patients have stayed these days. One hundred Creil hospital workers are confined to their homes until March 10 as a precaution. They must take their temperature twice a day and come to the 15th in case of symptoms. Reinforcements of infectiologists and virologists arrived in Creil on Thursday to conduct investigations with quarantined personnel. So far, In no case contamination was not found.

“We don’t just lack masks, we lack arms,” ​​says Corinne Delys, general secretary of the CGT at Creil hospital

The deceased teacher was cared for six days in Creil without being diagnosed as a carrier of the coronavirus. All the personnel who may have been in contact with him are concerned: around thirty nurses, around twenty nursing assistants, around fifteen doctors, stretcher bearers, radio handlers and all the cleaning staff.

“We are struggling to do our daily work so how do we ensure the care of people who will be infected?, questions Corinne Delys, secretary general of the CGT at Creil hospital. We don’t just lack masks, we lack arms. “ The emergency services have been on indefinite strike since January 31 to demand more resources. Today, the establishment requests a provision of the health reserve which makes it possible to mobilize health professionals.

Due to the confinement of three quarters of the workforce, the Creil resuscitation service was closed for a period of fourteen days. “The patients who were hospitalized in this service were all transferred on Thursday 27 February to several hospitals in Hauts-de-France and Ile-de-France”, says the Hauts-de-France Regional Health Agency (ARS).