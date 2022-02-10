Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has resigned in the face of mounting criticism.

Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, has resigned in the face of mounting criticism.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan “left me no choice” by making it clear he “no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue,” the Commissioner said.

In the wake of a series of scandals at the Met, Dame Cressida said in an interview that she had “no intention” of stepping down.

“On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside,” Mayor Khan said, adding that he was “not satisfied” with the Commissioner’s response to his calls for changes in the police force.

“It is with great sadness that, following today’s meeting with the Mayor of London, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to allow me to continue,” Dame Cressida said in a statement.

“He’s forced me to resign as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.”

“At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a limited time to ensure the Met’s and its leadership’s stability while plans are made for a new Commissioner’s appointment.”

Dame Cressida acknowledged that “recent awful events,” such as the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer, had “damaged confidence in this fantastic police service.”

“There is much to be done,” she said, “and I know the Met has focused its efforts entirely on restoring public trust and confidence.”

In an earlier interview, Dame Cressida said she met the Mayor three weeks ago and that he expressed confidence in the Met.

However, I understand from the meeting that the Mayor was pleased that violent crime is decreasing and expressed confidence in public health, police, and education efforts.

However, he saw this as distinct from Londoners’ trust and confidence in the police, which he believes is in a state of disarray.

Mr Khan’s decisive move against Dame Cressida, according to one Tory source familiar with the process, means he “now has control.”

