Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, says she will ‘absolutely not’ resign and that she has ‘led the force very well.’

After a series of missteps by the Met Police, Cressida Dick is facing mounting pressure to resign.

Despite mounting pressure to resign, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has stated that she has “absolutely no intention” of stepping down and that she has “very well” led the force.

It comes after Dame Cressida was pressured to address cultural issues and restore public trust in the force following a series of police missteps that have sparked widespread outrage.

She told BBC London on Thursday that the service was “hugely capable,” but that the findings of a recent investigation into officers at Charing Cross Police Station, as well as other issues, had “tarnished” its reputation.

On Wednesday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned her that she only has “days” to act on the Met’s failures, while officials at the Home Office believe she may be forced to resign if he declares no confidence in her.

According to a source, Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, believes the commissioner’s job would become “untenable” if Mr Khan lost faith in her leadership.

Dame Cressida, on the other hand, was adamant about doing a good job.

“I have no intention of leaving,” she told the radio station, “and I believe that I am and have been leading a real transformation in the Met for the last five years.”

“We now have a service that is, without a doubt, more professional, fairer, transparent, accountable, and more connected to its communities.”

She went on to say that she was “rooting out” misconduct within the force.

“I am adamant that we will get out there and route out any remaining individuals.”

“I’ve already told you to leave now if you have those attitudes or behaviors,” Dame Cressida said.

“Otherwise, we’ll find you, and I’ve assembled a new team to assist me in identifying individuals and teams that are dysfunctional or toxic.”

