Cressida Dick’s career has been engulfed by six scandals, as the Met Commissioner resigns after failing to address violence and sexism.

The former Metropolitan Police Commissioner was embroiled in a slew of scandals and criticisms, prompting her to resign this evening.

Ms. Dick has been slammed for her handling of events during her five years as commissioner.

She has repeatedly failed to discipline and root out problems in the Met Police, as evidenced by the Sarah Everard case and the horrifying WhatsApp messages sent by officers in her force.

As calls for her resignation grew, vile officers under her command took photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

As commissioner, she presided over London’s worst year ever for teen murders, as well as the policing force’s global humiliation during the Euros 2020.

Here’s a look at some of Ms Dick’s biggest blunders and scandals as public opinion of the Met plummeted during her tenure.

Met PC Wayne Couzens kidnapped, raped, and murdered Sarah Everard, 33, in March 2021, while posing as a cop investigating Covid violations.

The 33-year-old was walking home in Clapham, South London, when she was apprehended by the monstrous cop.

He put Sarah in handcuffs and drove her 80 miles from London, where he raped and killed her.

Couzens then set fire to her body on a plot of land he purchased in 2019 and described as “ideal for a day out.”

Couzens slipped through the cracks after being charged with Sarah’s murder, despite colleagues knowing about his dark fantasies.

The first time he was accused of wrongdoing was in 2002, before he joined the police force.

Couzens is also accused of exposing himself in a South London McDonald’s on February 28, just three days before Sarah’s murder.

In Kent, he was also accused of indecent exposure in 2015, and he was dubbed “the rapist” by coworkers.

When he joined the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit in February 2020, he was also not subjected to enhanced vetting.

However, a series of errors made while Ms Dick was in charge allowed the vile Couzens to roam free and murder Sarah.

The Met Police’s failures extended beyond Sarah Everard’s tragic case, as when thousands of mourners gathered on Clapham Common in her honor, violence erupted.

Officers with a grudge…

