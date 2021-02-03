Crew of seized ROK vessel allowed to leave Iran: spokesman

TEHRAN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The crew of a tanker of the Republic of Korea (ROK), which was seized earlier by the Iranian security guards on a charge of environmental pollution in the Strait of Hormuz, was allowed to leave Iran “in a humanitarian move” by Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following the request of the ROK government and the assistance of the Iranian judiciary, the crew of the vessel was allowed to leave the country, said the spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, according to the ministry’s official website.

“Judicial investigations on the case of vessel and its captain’s violations continue within the framework of the (Iranian) law,” said Khatibzadeh.

On Jan. 4, Iran announced the seizure of the ROK vessel carrying 7,200 tons of petrochemicals for allegedly “violating environmental protocols in the Gulf.” Enditem