Crews attempt to free a worker trapped in a collapsed mine in Pennsylvania.

Crews attempt to free a worker trapped in a Pennsylvania mine collapse.

Emergency crews were still working Friday afternoon to free a person trapped in a Fayette County mine collapse.

Crews were dispatched to Laurel Aggregate, on Springhill Furnace Road in Springhill Township near the West Virginia border, for a report of a mine collapse around 3 p.m., according to a Fayette 911 dispatcher.

Throughout the night, rescue efforts continued.

The person is trapped underground in the quarry mine, according to officials from the Department of Environmental Protection, according to WTAE.

“This is a quarry, but there is an underground mine portion of it,” DEP Community Relations Coordinator Lauren Fraley told the news station.

The mine’s main purpose is to extract limestone.

“At this time, we are focused on responding to an emergency incident at our Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania aggregate facility,” the Lake Lynn mine’s owner, Arcosa, told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

Our employees’ safety is our top priority.

When it’s appropriate, more information will be shared.”

