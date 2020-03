Cricket-Australia v New Zealand ODI series

March 11 – Factbox on the one-day international series between Australia and New Zealand, which begins in Sydney on Friday: FIXTURES First ODI: March 13, Sydney (2.30 p.m., 0330 GMT) Second ODI: March 15, Sydney (10.30 a.m., 2330 GMT) Third ODI: March 20, Hobart (2.30 p.m., 0330 GMT) AUSTRALIA World ranking: 5 Captain: Aaron Finch Coach: Justin Langer Top ranked batsman: David Warner (6) Top ranked bowler: Pat Cummins (4) Squad: Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. NEW ZEALAND World ranking: 3 Captain: Kane Williamson Coach: Gary Stead Top ranked batsman: Ross Taylor (4) Top ranked bowler: Trent Boult (1) Squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor. ODI HEAD TO HEAD Matches: 137 Australia wins: 91 New Zealand wins: 39 No result: 7 LAST THREE SERIES 2016-17 New Zealand beat Australia 2-0 2016-17 Australia beat New Zealand 3-0 2015-16 New Zealand beat Australia 2-1 (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel)