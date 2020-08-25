Cricket Namibia shuns racial quota system

WINDHOEK, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller told Xinhua on Monday that the organization is working on a selection system not based on racial quotas in order to improve access to the sport in the country.

The Namibian cricket governing body is keen to involve everyone in the game based on interest, competence and ability rather than racial balance, Muller said.

“We are currently driving a grassroots program that will make sure cricket, largely regarded as a minority sport, can be played in all corners of Namibia,” Muller said.

“It is important that we have a plan that will also see previously disadvantaged communities playing the game. This will help the game’s growth. So far our developmental program will see more than 26,000 children from different backgrounds playing the sport.”

Muller added that while Namibia is still a third-tier cricketing nation, the country’s developmental projects in the sport should be designed to confront past racial imbalances, and encourage all Namibians of different race, color and creed to play their part in the sport.

“Going forward, I believe every national team selection should be based on the competence and ability of players, not their skin color,” he said. Enditem