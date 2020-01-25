Cricket: Namibia to play the Netherlands in March

WINDHOEK, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Namibia’s cricket team will host the Netherlands in Windhoek from March 25 to April 1, the country’s cricket governing body revealed.

The two sides will play each other in both 20 and 50 over forms of the game during that period, Cricket Namibia’s Natalia Nauyoma told Xinhua on Thursday.

“The tournament will prepare Namibia’s senior men’s team for the upcoming home Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series scheduled for April against Nepal and Scotland,” Nauyoma added.

The 2020 tri-nations series between Namibia, Nepal, and Scotland will be played to One Day International (ODI) rules, and all matches will form part of the 2019-2022 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament.

That tournament also forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Enditem